Graviton (GTON) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Graviton has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Graviton has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00740250 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Graviton Coin Profile
Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.
Graviton Coin Trading
