Graystone (OTCMKTS:GYST) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Graystone shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 216,328 shares changing hands.
Graystone Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
About Graystone
The Graystone Company, Inc engages in Bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in selling and hosting Bitcoin mining equipment to 3rd parties. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graystone (GYST)
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Graystone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graystone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.