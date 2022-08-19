Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.30

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and traded as high as $25.34. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 5,008 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GWLIF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

