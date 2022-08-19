Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

GDOT stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,719. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.23.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Green Dot from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.17.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $181,448.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $217,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 88,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 50.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Green Dot by 19.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Green Dot by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

