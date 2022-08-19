Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.
Green Dot Price Performance
GDOT stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,719. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.23.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $181,448.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $217,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 88,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 50.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Green Dot by 19.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Green Dot by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Dot (GDOT)
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.