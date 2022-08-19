Greytown Advisors Inc. Buys 3,580 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after buying an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.18.

AAPL traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $172.18. 2,588,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,679,692. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

