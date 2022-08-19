Greytown Advisors Inc. Invests $1.61 Million in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up about 0.8% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Greytown Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,027,000 after buying an additional 48,010 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 25,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,983. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94.

