Greytown Advisors Inc. Sells 57,527 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Greytown Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,527 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 121,586 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 20,397 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,847. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

