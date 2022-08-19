Grid+ Hits Market Capitalization of $17.53 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (GRID) traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $17.53 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,138.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003742 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00126857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00078422 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grid+ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

