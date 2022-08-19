Grimm (GRIMM) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grimm has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grimm has a market capitalization of $16,881.07 and $35.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Safe (SAFE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00056364 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000720 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000157 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Grimm Coin Profile
Grimm (CRYPTO:GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
