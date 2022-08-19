Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 on September 19th

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Grindrod Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Grindrod Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:GRIN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,751. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $407.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95.

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.89. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 33.23% and a return on equity of 57.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

GRIN has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at $680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Grindrod Shipping by 84.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 114,453 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Grindrod Shipping by 22.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Grindrod Shipping by 106.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

