Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.89, Fidelity Earnings reports. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 33.23% and a return on equity of 57.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Grindrod Shipping Trading Up 13.2 %

Shares of GRIN opened at $21.70 on Friday. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95.

Grindrod Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRIN shares. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at $109,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 4,103.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

