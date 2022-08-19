Growth Interface Management LLC Has $66.45 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Growth Interface Management LLC cut its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises about 16.9% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $66,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,497,000 after buying an additional 798,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Snowflake by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,468,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,820,000 after purchasing an additional 472,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Snowflake by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,384,000 after purchasing an additional 290,111 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

NYSE SNOW traded down $9.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.50. 84,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,932,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.98 and a beta of 1.30. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.13 and a 200-day moving average of $183.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.