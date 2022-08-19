GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,441 shares during the period. Aaron’s accounts for 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 823.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 297,994 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $4,117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 723,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 162,309 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,010,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 116,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98,837 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

AAN stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,550. The stock has a market cap of $432.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $610.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.65 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

