GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 57,968 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,968 shares during the quarter. Matrix Service accounts for 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Matrix Service by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 412,236 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in Matrix Service by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 779,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 378,944 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Matrix Service by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 985,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Guggenheim raised Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:MTRX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.42. 1,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,427. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

