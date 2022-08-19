GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 680.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,892 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of iRobot worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on iRobot to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

NASDAQ IRBT traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $59.39. 38,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,245. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $98.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.19. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.43.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $255.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.06 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,081,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,784,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

