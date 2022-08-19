GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 339.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,405 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,732,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 612.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,250,000 after buying an additional 3,204,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Plug Power by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,349,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 1,321.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 859,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Plug Power to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

PLUG traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,068,520. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

