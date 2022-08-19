GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.37 Million in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 72,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 146,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 84.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 262,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 120,066 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.43. 39,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,285. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Stephens upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

