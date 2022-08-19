GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.74 Million in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,308 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 33.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

NYSE:AWI traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.00.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.