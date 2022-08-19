GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,371 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Equitable by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Equitable by 7.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Equitable by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.22. 30,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,898. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.47. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,543,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 16,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $480,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,152.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,172 shares of company stock valued at $5,760,614. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

