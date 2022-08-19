GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 128.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,656,000 after purchasing an additional 544,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $65.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,113,312. The company has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Truist Financial raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 538,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 538,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

