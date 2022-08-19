GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 3,966 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,425. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average of $62.00. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $75.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WWE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

