GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 85,103 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 85,103 shares during the period. Golar LNG makes up 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Golar LNG worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,318 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $11,151,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 550,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 59,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $6,195,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 31,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $77.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.30 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 133.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLNG. B. Riley raised their price target on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

