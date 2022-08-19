GSK (LON:GSK) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,826.67 ($22.07).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 0.2 %

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,402 ($16.94) on Tuesday. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,682.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,677.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. The stock has a market cap of £57.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,229.82.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.25 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). Insiders have acquired 662 shares of company stock worth $1,119,798 in the last ninety days.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.