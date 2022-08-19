GSK (LON:GSK) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,826.67 ($22.07).
GSK Trading Up 0.2 %
LON GSK opened at GBX 1,402 ($16.94) on Tuesday. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,682.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,677.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. The stock has a market cap of £57.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,229.82.
In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). Insiders have acquired 662 shares of company stock worth $1,119,798 in the last ninety days.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
