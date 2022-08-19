Guggenheim Increases Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target to $15.00

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital started coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Vault presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Energy Vault Price Performance

Shares of NRGV opened at $5.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.12. Energy Vault has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Vault by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,474,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,727,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

Further Reading

