Guggenheim Increases Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target to $15.00

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital started coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Vault presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Energy Vault Price Performance
Shares of NRGV opened at $5.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.12. Energy Vault has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $22.10.
Institutional Trading of Energy Vault
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Vault by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,474,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,727,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000.
Energy Vault Company Profile
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.
