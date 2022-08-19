Guggenheim Increases Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $45.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EVH. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:EVH opened at $35.00 on Monday. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $501,151.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 135,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,723,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $628,783.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,702.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 194,279 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 423,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

