Guggenheim Trims Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Target Price to $18.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Life Time Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.22.
Life Time Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $23.37.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 139.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 33,867 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 245.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 73,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 51,906 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Life Time Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.
Life Time Group Company Profile
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life Time Group (LTH)
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.