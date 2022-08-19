Guggenheim Trims Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Target Price to $18.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Life Time Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.22.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $23.37.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

In other news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher bought 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares in the company, valued at $69,742,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Life Time Group news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher bought 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 23,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at $145,752,573.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,119 shares of company stock worth $366,517. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 139.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 33,867 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 245.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 73,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 51,906 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Life Time Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.