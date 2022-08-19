GXChain (GXC) Trading Up 49.5% Over Last Week

GXChain (GXC) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $56.21 million and $140,776.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 49.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002700 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000194 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000215 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000662 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 74.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

