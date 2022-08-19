Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Haemonetics Price Performance

HAE stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $77.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average of $60.54. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. StockNews.com raised shares of Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Haemonetics to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.80.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,002 shares of company stock valued at $715,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.