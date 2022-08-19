Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

Halliburton has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Halliburton to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.1 %

HAL stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,070,674. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 34.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,009 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,352 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 37,458 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $879,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,040 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Stephens cut their target price on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

