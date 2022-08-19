Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Holdings Decreased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,417 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,860,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,664,000 after buying an additional 285,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,506,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,888 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,073,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,012,000 after purchasing an additional 76,957 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after acquiring an additional 637,303 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,191,000 after acquiring an additional 497,705 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The business had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

