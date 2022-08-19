Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.
Hamilton Beach Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Hamilton Beach Brands has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance
NYSE HBB opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $172.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.69. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55.
About Hamilton Beach Brands
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.
