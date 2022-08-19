Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Hamilton Beach Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Hamilton Beach Brands has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

NYSE HBB opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $172.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.69. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Beach Brands

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBB. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 30.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 104.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

