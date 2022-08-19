Hamster (HAM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $148,295.00

Hamster (HAM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. Hamster has a market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $148,295.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hamster has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002165 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.00800015 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Hamster
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
Hamster Coin Trading
