Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45 billion-$6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.85 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.32 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.34. 161,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,040,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

