Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.41

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 130022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.
Hang Lung Properties Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70.
About Hang Lung Properties
Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.
