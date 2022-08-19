Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Trading Up 1.1%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.88 and last traded at $46.87. Approximately 158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 681,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HRMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $10,128,736.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432,006 shares in the company, valued at $192,226,656.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $10,128,736.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432,006 shares in the company, valued at $192,226,656.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $681,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 688,754 shares of company stock worth $36,817,037. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

