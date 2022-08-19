Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Position Lifted by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Hasbro by 115.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Hasbro by 985.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.82.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $82.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

