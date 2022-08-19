Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HAS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.82.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.79. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after purchasing an additional 653,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,711,000 after acquiring an additional 713,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 90.6% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

