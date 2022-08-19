Haven Protocol Trading Down 26.2% This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002091 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $12.83 million and $196,498.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,532.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,722.88 or 0.08001391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00023902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00160662 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00255177 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.65 or 0.00713604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00556881 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000994 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,482,736 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

