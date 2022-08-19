Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Evercore ISI

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $42.78 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 42.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

