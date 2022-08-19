HC Wainwright Lowers Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Price Target to $9.00

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX opened at $3.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $127.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of -1.60. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 683,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 97,448 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 101.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

