HC Wainwright Lowers Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Price Target to $9.00

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Sidoti downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CODX opened at $3.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $127.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of -1.60. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $11.44.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.
