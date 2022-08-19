Head to Head Analysis: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) & Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) and Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Avangrid pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avangrid pays out 75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tenaga Nasional Berhad is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Tenaga Nasional Berhad alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Avangrid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Berhad $12.70 billion N/A $883.59 million $0.61 12.36 Avangrid $6.97 billion 2.84 $707.00 million $2.34 21.92

Profitability

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has higher revenue and earnings than Avangrid. Tenaga Nasional Berhad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avangrid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Avangrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Berhad 6.33% 6.21% 1.97% Avangrid 12.12% 4.65% 2.36%

Volatility & Risk

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avangrid has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.4% of Avangrid shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Avangrid shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Avangrid, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Berhad 3 0 0 0 1.00 Avangrid 2 3 1 0 1.83

Avangrid has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.38%. Given Avangrid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avangrid is more favorable than Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

Summary

Avangrid beats Tenaga Nasional Berhad on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

(Get Rating)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers; and develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals. In addition, the company provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries and other related services; operation and maintenance services on telecommunication equipment and data centres; higher education, and telecommunication and IT infrastructure solution and services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; and training courses. Further, it offers insurance and reinsurance products, parking facilities for motor vehicles, technical and laboratory, and consultancy and other services; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power; and operates wind assets. It primarily serves commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Avangrid

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc., an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. The company also operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. It delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. In addition, the company generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. It owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.3 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owns and operates 8.8 gigawatts of electricity capacity primarily through wind power in 22 states. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.