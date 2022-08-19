Head-To-Head Comparison: California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) vs. PROG (NYSE:PRG)

California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) and PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for California First Leasing and PROG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A PROG 0 2 1 0 2.33

PROG has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.29%. Given PROG’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PROG is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First Leasing $51.10 million N/A $36.23 million N/A N/A PROG $2.68 billion 0.43 $243.56 million $2.31 9.20

This table compares California First Leasing and PROG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PROG has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Profitability

This table compares California First Leasing and PROG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First Leasing N/A 13.23% 12.48% PROG 5.34% 22.35% 10.74%

Risk and Volatility

California First Leasing has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROG has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of PROG shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PROG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PROG beats California First Leasing on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

