Head to Head Contrast: Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) and Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating) and Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precigen has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and Precigen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takeda Pharmaceutical $15.99 billion 1.39 $1.68 billion N/A N/A Precigen $103.87 million 4.53 -$92.17 million ($0.47) -4.81

Profitability

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Precigen.

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and Precigen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takeda Pharmaceutical 7.84% 11.35% 5.57% Precigen -113.59% -108.85% -28.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and Precigen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Precigen 0 0 2 0 3.00

Precigen has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 320.35%. Given Precigen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Precigen is more favorable than Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Precigen shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of Precigen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The Consumer Healthcare segment includes the manufacture and sale of OTC drugs and quasi-drugs. The Other segment includes manufacture and sale of reagents, clinical diagnostics, and chemical products. The company was founded by Takeda Chobei on June 12, 1781 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc. discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L. lactis is a food-grade bacterium. Additionally, it provides RheoSwitch, an inducible gene switch system that provides quantitative dose-proportionate regulation of the amount and timing of target protein expression; kill switches to selectively eliminate cell therapies in vivo; tissue-specific promoters; UltraCAR-T platform for the treatment of cancer; AdenoVerse Immunotherapy, a library of proprietary adenovectors for the gene delivery; and ActoBiotics platform, genetically modified bacteria that deliver proteins and peptides at mucosal sites. Precigen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.; Ares Trading S.A.; Oragenics, Inc.; Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; and Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC. The company was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation and changed its name to Precigen, Inc. in January 2020. Precigen, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

