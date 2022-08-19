Head to Head Review: Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) versus System1 (NYSE:SST)

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Chindata Group has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Chindata Group and System1, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 2 0 1 0 1.67 System1 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

Chindata Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.30, suggesting a potential upside of 10.37%. System1 has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.09%. Given System1’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Chindata Group.

This table compares Chindata Group and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group 11.28% 3.60% 2.00% System1 N/A -28.61% -10.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chindata Group and System1’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $447.58 million 6.15 $49.65 million $0.16 47.00 System1 N/A N/A $21.03 million N/A N/A

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than System1.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chindata Group beats System1 on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About System1

System1, Inc. develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

