Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $14.86 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.