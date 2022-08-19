Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Healthcare Trust of America Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Healthcare Trust of America Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Trust of America

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $4.82 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 316.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,711,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,780,000 after acquiring an additional 230,473 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,308,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,029,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,313,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,630,000 after buying an additional 56,264 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Trust of America

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also

