HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Raised to $186.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $186.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on HEICO to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.71.

HEICO Trading Up 0.5 %

HEICO stock opened at $164.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO has a 52 week low of $122.94 and a 52 week high of $165.61.

HEICO Announces Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $538.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

