Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) CEO Salvatore Palella Buys 79,365 Shares

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) CEO Salvatore Palella acquired 79,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,204,102 shares in the company, valued at $6,557,168.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Salvatore Palella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Salvatore Palella acquired 252,636 shares of Helbiz stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $757,908.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Salvatore Palella acquired 327,425 shares of Helbiz stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $203,003.50.

Helbiz stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.25. Helbiz, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.

Helbiz ( NASDAQ:HLBZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Helbiz by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Helbiz by 1,748.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 180,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helbiz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helbiz by 384.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 84,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

