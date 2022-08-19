Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) CEO Salvatore Palella Buys 79,365 Shares

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZGet Rating) CEO Salvatore Palella acquired 79,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,204,102 shares in the company, valued at $6,557,168.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Salvatore Palella also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 15th, Salvatore Palella acquired 252,636 shares of Helbiz stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $757,908.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 20th, Salvatore Palella acquired 327,425 shares of Helbiz stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $203,003.50.

Helbiz Price Performance

Helbiz stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.25. Helbiz, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helbiz

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Helbiz by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Helbiz by 1,748.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 180,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helbiz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helbiz by 384.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 84,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Helbiz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helbiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helbiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.