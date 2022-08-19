HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €35.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HFG. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

HelloFresh Price Performance

Shares of HFG opened at €28.22 ($28.80) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €24.57 ($25.07) and a 1-year high of €97.50 ($99.49). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

