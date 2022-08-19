HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target Lowered to €44.00 at Barclays

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from €54.00 ($55.10) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €89.00 ($90.82) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux cut HelloFresh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HelloFresh from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HelloFresh from €35.00 ($35.71) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.67.

HelloFresh Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25. HelloFresh has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $114.91.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

